Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to learn Constitution, Economy in prison

Hemant Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, currently incarcerated in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, has expressed a desire to study various subjects during his time in detention. Specifically, he intends to delve into the Constitution of India, as well as books related to the economy and the Jharkhand Movement. This decision was revealed by his wife, Kalpana Soren, who shared that Hemant instructed her to bring these books during her visit to the jail.

The three books Hemant Soren wishes to explore are “Constitution of India” by Durga Das Basu, “Jharkhand Andolan Ka Dastawej: Shoshan Sangharsh aur Shahadat” by Anuj Kumar Sinha, and “Poor Economics” by Abhijit V Banerjee and Esther. It’s noted that this isn’t the first time Hemant has requested books to enhance his knowledge while in confinement. Previously, he had sought books related to the Jharkhand movement, as well as texts on Mundari, Ho, and Kudukh languages, among others.