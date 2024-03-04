Farm Leaders Announce ‘Rail Roko’ on March 10

Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal have issued a nationwide call for farmers to converge in Delhi on March 6 for a protest, alongside announcing a four-hour ‘rail roko’ agitation on March 10 to support their demands. Emphasizing the intensification of the ongoing agitation at existing protest sites, the leaders vowed to persist until the government addresses their grievances.

Addressing farmers in Bathinda district’s Balloh village, the leaders highlighted the tragic death of a farmer during clashes with Haryana security personnel in Khanauri. Spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) aims to pressure the government into guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops among other demands.

In a joint decision, farmers from Punjab and Haryana will continue their support at Shambhu and Khanauri border points, while farmers and laborers from other states are urged to join the protest in Delhi on March 6. The protesting farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points following clashes with security forces during their “Delhi Chalo” march, which commenced on February 13.