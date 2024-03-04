Harley-Davidson unveils 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival: Details

Mumbai: American motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson has revealed its 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival in the United States. This exclusive bike is part of the Icons Collection series and only 1,750 units will be available worldwide. It is priced at $24,999 in the US (approximately Rs 20.7 lakh).

The 2024 Hydra-Glide boasts a striking red paint scheme complemented by chrome accents, giving it a unique and eye-catching appearance. The studded leather seat and saddlebags, complete with tassels, add a touch of luxury and nostalgia to the bike. Additionally, each bike comes with a special serial number plate on the handlebar, adding to its exclusivity.

Also Read: Know how to use one WhatsApp account on multiple devices

The 2024 Hydra-Glide boasts a striking red paint scheme complemented by chrome accents. The bike has studded leather seat and saddlebags. Additionally, each bike comes with a special serial number plate on the handlebar, adding to its exclusivity.

The Hydra-Glide is powered by a 1868cc V-twin engine, delivering 94bhp at 4,750rpm and 161Nm at 3,000rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Its chassis boasts a 49mm telescopic fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock, paired with 16-inch chrome steel laced wheels. It comes with disc brakes at both ends.