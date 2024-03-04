Honda Elevate SUV now available through CSD stores: Details

Mumbai: Honda has added the all-new Elevate compact SUV successfully at the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across India. The vehicle now can be purchased through CSD stores nationwide. The SUV is now available for all the Indian Armed Forces under a special price range.

‘Extending Honda Elevate availability to our uniformed heroes is a privilege. This initiative reinforces our commitment to supporting those who serve our nation by offering them access to top-quality Honda products,’ said Honda’s Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl.

The four-wheeler was launched in the Indian market last year. It was introduced at the starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top model goes up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

It features 4312mm in length, 1650mm in height, 1790mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2650mm. It gets a proper LED headlight setup, LED DRLs, piano black grill, featuring a chrome finish company’s logo at both ends.

The vehicle is powered by a robust 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine, which generates a max output of 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with either a 6-speed Manual or a 7-speed Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) transmission.It delivers fuel efficiency between 15.31 kmpl-16.92 kmpl.