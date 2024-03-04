Indian stock markets to remain shut on these days in March: Full list

Mumbai: Indian equity markets will remain closed for 12 days in March 2024. The markets will remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. But, the equity markets had held a special trading session on Saturday, March 2. They will observe 3 other holidays this month.

According to BSE and NSE’s holiday calendar, the first holiday falls on March 8 on account of Mahashivratri. It being a Friday, traders can actually take advantage of an extended weekend.

The next two holidays are in the last week of March. Holi- the festival of colour is on Monday, March 25 making it another three-day long weekend for market participants.

The last holiday of the month is on account of Good Friday, which is on March 29. That again being a Friday, makes it an extended weekend for some time off at the end of the financial year.