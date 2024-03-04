Intel report: Pakistan reduces border terrorist activities in J&K, Punjab

Indian intelligence agencies have reported a decrease in terrorist activities along the western borders and in Jammu & Kashmir, as Pakistan appears to have scaled back its support for infiltration and tunnel construction, especially in light of the upcoming national elections, according to sources within the agencies.

The change in tactics by Pakistan’s Army, Rangers, and ISI suggests a deliberate effort to avoid provoking any counteroffensive from India, which could have significant international and domestic repercussions, the sources revealed. For some time, Pakistani forces had been aiding terrorists in crossing the border and constructing tunnels, particularly in Jammu and Punjab, often for smuggling narcotics.

Indian intelligence has observed this shift in behavior over the past six months, with a noticeable decrease in terror-related activities originating from Pakistan’s border outposts manned by the Rangers. Previously, Pakistani authorities were actively supporting terrorists in infiltration attempts and tunnel construction, but this involvement has waned in recent months, according to the reports.