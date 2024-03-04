Karthik Prasad, Malayalam TV actor injured in accident

Malayalam television actor Karthik Prasad encountered a distressing incident on February 21, 2024, when he became involved in an accident following the completion of his shooting schedule. Renowned for his role as Baiju in the widely-watched serial “Mounaragam,” Prasad was on his way home from work when he was hit by a state transport vehicle.

Actress Beena Antony utilized social media platforms to alleviate the concerns of worried fans and offer critical updates regarding Karthik Prasad’s condition. Confirming the speculation circulating among fans, Antony verified that Prasad had indeed been in an accident. She further conveyed that he was promptly admitted to a hospital in Trivandrum, with some of his fellow actors rushing to the hospital to extend their support. They engaged in conversation with Prasad during his time in the intensive care unit. Additionally, Antony revealed that Prasad’s injuries were significant, necessitating a considerable period for him to recuperate his mobility. She noted that the actor sustained damage to his leg muscles and skin, with the majority of the injuries concentrated in that area.