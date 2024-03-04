Kejriwal agrees to respond to ED queries after March 12

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has responded to the Enforcement Directorate’s summons regarding the Delhi Excise Policy case. Kejriwal stated his willingness to cooperate with the agency by agreeing to appear through video-conferencing after March 12. Despite considering the summonses as “illegal,” Kejriwal affirmed his readiness to address any questions posed by the agency.

Having previously ignored several summonses from the Enforcement Directorate, with the most recent being on February 7, Kejriwal is also scheduled to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has requested his personal presence in response to a complaint filed by the ED regarding his failure to adhere to its summonses.