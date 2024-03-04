Kerala: State government employees’ salaries to be deposited today

The finance department announced the commencement of salary distribution for state government employees today, following a delay in salary disbursement, which persisted until the third working day. This delay, unprecedented in the state’s history, prompted concerns among employees. However, despite ongoing efforts, the Secretariat Action Council initiated an indefinite hunger strike to demand the prompt availability of salaries.

Amid the salary distribution efforts, challenges persist, including limitations on withdrawal amounts. Cheques exceeding Rs 50,000 will not be accepted, and Treasury controls will be enforced. The salary disbursement covers employees from various departments, including agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, cooperation, and industries. Nonetheless, some individuals expected to receive salaries on earlier working days still await payment.

To expedite the process, endeavors are being made to secure necessary funds from the Treasury by the afternoon to facilitate salary distribution and unfreeze suspended ETSB accounts. Despite these efforts, the Secretariat Action Council persists in its hunger strike, emphasizing the urgent need for salary availability.