Khel Mahakumbh’s Third Edition to Kick Off in Bilaspur on March 5

The third installment of the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ is set to kick off in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, as announced by BJP state secretary Narendra Atri. Scheduled to commence from Tuesday, the event will witness teams from villages and panchayats competing in five sports disciplines including volleyball, kabaddi, cricket, basketball, and athletics. The competitions will take place at the Luhnu ground.

Atri mentioned that the inauguration of the tournament will be a collaborative effort, featuring Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, along with the presence of India cricket team coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. The ‘Sansad Khel Mahakumbh’ initiative was initially launched by MP Anurag Thakur in 2018, with the inaugural edition being graced by former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar at the Dharamshala cricket stadium. Over the past two editions, more than 3,700 village and panchayat teams have actively participated in the event, showcasing their sporting talents. Moreover, the tournament has seen a significant number of players, totaling over 87,400, demonstrating their skills in various sports disciplines during its run in Hamirpur district.