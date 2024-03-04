Know all about ‘Postcoital dysphoria’

Postcoital dysphoria (PCD), also known as postcoital tristesse (PCT) or ‘post-sex blues’, is a condition where you feel anxious, depressed, or even irritable after sex or masturbation. PCD refers to negative feelings after sex.

Postcoital dysphoria occurs more in women than men. Symptoms of PCD can happen after completed consensual sex. It can happen even after physical pleasure and orgasm.

Symptoms of PCD in women include:

Tearfulness

Sadness

Anxiety and depression

Irritability

Feeling unsatisfied ?

The exact cause of PCD is not known yet but research suggests that attachment avoidance, insecurity and fearing the loss of sense of self could be a contributing factor.

Causes of Postcoital Dysphoria:

Abuse. Having a history of childhood sexual abuse might make you more at risk for PCD. Sexual abuse from a young age or in your adult years can cause symptoms of PCD. Physical and emotional abuse may also put you at risk for postcoital dysphoria later in life.

Anxiety. These childhood traumas might also cause anxiety and depression.

Resentment. If you have a history of abuse, you may be more resentful about sex or sexual experiences. You may feel like you don’t have complete control over these encounters which can cause anxiety.

Postnatal depression. Hormonal fluctuations can cause postnatal depression. Postnatal depression, also known as postpartum depression, is depression that happens shortly after you give birth. Women with postnatal depression are also more likely to experience PCD.

Tips to prevent PCD:

Figure out what you want: Ask yourself whether being around your partner is helping or keeping you from feeling better. If you want them there, tell them to stay. If not, ask them for some space, letting them know that you will be alright. Once you figure it out, try to clearly communicate your needs to your partner.

Take a break to analyse your relationship: If you feel post-sex blues often, it might be a good idea to take a break from the sexual part of your relationship for a short while. You can continue being intimate in other ways.

Get help: Consult a medical professional or therapist.