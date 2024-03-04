Know how to deal with sexual performance anxiety

Anxiety about sexual performance not only affect your mental health but it can also have an impact on your sexual health and wellbeing. Sexual performance anxiety or sexual anxiety usually manifests in a number of different ways for different people.

A recent study in Sexual Medicine Reviews revealed that sexual performance anxiety causes erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation in 9-25 percent men, and causes severe inhibition of sexual desires in 6-16 percent of women.

Tips to deal with sexual performance anxiety:

1. Get a health check-up done: There are many diseases that affect sexual function, like diabetes, arthritis, endometriosis, etc. Consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment for any issues — sexual or otherwise — that you may have.

2. Work on your image: Body image has a lot to do with sexual health. Learn to accept your body as it is, and commit yourself to changing the things that you can — your weight or stamina for example.

3. Get educated: A lack of appropriate sexual education can also lead to sexual anxiety. So, getting informed about these from a healthcare professional is very important.

4. Communicate better: Communicate your needs to your partner and listen when they tell you what they want in bed too.

5. Explore shame: Regular conversations about sex and any issues you might have with certain acts can help destigmatise sex while also relieving your anxieties. Start by speaking to your friends and take it from there.

6. Get help: If anxiety-relieving techniques like mindfulness, yoga and meditation don’t help and your sexual anxiety persists, you should consult a doctor about it.