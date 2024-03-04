Know how to stay safe on dating apps

Most people now a day’s use dating apps. A recent survey revealed that more than 67% of women find online dating safer than dating in real life. As per the study, women feel that online dating apps provide water-tight security. Most reputable dating apps have security checks in place to keep scammers and spammers out of the platform.

But, online scammers sometime make it through even with all the measures and 24/7 surveillance.

These are a few ways to keep yourself safe online:

Strategically use pictures: Avoid using the same profile pictures you use for your other social media accounts. If you do use the same pictures, anyone on the app who sees your profile could reverse image search your picture and find you there.

Verify photos: Be cautious of generic photos or profile pictures that might look very attractive. Use reverse image search tools available on the internet to scan if the pictures in the profile appear elsewhere on the internet.

Verify the profile: Look for inconsistencies in the account, such as mismatching of information they have provided in their profiles. Check the bio too. Scammers often tend to leave it empty.

Be suspicious with accounts that do not have pictures, as well as with accounts that only have one picture. Make sure to check out any social media accounts they have linked to their dating app profiles to be sure they are not fake.

Research the person online : If they have told you their name, you can look at their social media and look through it to make sure they are a real person. If possible, try to see if you have any mutual friends and ask them about the person before you meet them.

Guard private information- Don’t rush to share private details like home address, phone number, social media handles, and photos. Not share sensitive information with a new match.

Block or report suspicious profiles: Make sure to report any profile that you find suspicious. You can do this anonymously before or after your match with the person.

Make it slow- Romance scammers often try to rush a connection, profess their love within days of chatting, and start steering the conversation toward personal finances. Daters should take their time to get to know each other .

Some common ways that scammers or other ill-intending people attempt to manipulate others online are:

Asking for money usually due to a sudden crisis

Saying they live in the United States but are traveling, living, or working in another country

Claiming they are recently widowed but have kids

Leaving the app and then coming back with a different name

Avoiding full answers to specific questions

Being too romantic or sweet early on in your interactions

Pressuring you to give away personal information like where you live or your phone number

Asking for your home or work address to send you presents

Telling larger-than-life stories which contradict themselves?

Some things that you can report in the apps are:

Requests for money or even photos

Accounts operated by those who turn out to be minors

Inappropriate or harassing messages

Threats or intimidation

Any sort of fake profile

Someone trying to get you to buy something or a service