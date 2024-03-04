Know how to use one WhatsApp account on multiple devices

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the popular social media messaging platform owned by Meta. Users can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single phone and a single account on multiple phones.

WhatsApp supports up to four companion devices, allowing you to use one WhatsApp account on up to five devices simultaneously, including the primary device. On all five devices, you can access messages and calls in real time. However, if you’re using WhatsApp Web as a companion device, you won’t be able to make or receive calls.

How to add companion devices on WhatsApp:

Go to web.whatsapp.com, where you’ll see a QR code on your computer.

On your smartphone with the primary WhatsApp account, click on the hamburger menu in the top right corner.

Select ‘Linked Devices’ and click on ‘Link a Device’.

Next, scan the QR code on your PC using your smartphone.

You can now access your WhatsApp account on the web browser. Alternatively, you can also link using the phone number by entering an eight-digit unique code on your primary device.

Also Read: WhatsApp bans more than 67 lakh accounts in India in January: Details

Similarly, if you want to use the same WhatsApp account on a secondary Android smartphone or an iPhone:

Download the app from the Play Store or App Store.

Select your language and accept the terms of service.

Click on the hamburger menu in the top right corner.

Select ‘Link as a Companion Device’ and scan the QR code from your primary smartphone to add this as a companion device.