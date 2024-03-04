Market capitalisation of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 65,302 crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 7 of India’s top-10 companies rose by Rs 65,302.5 crore last week. The Indian stock market continued its upward trend last week. BSE Sensex surged by 0.90 per cent and NSE Nifty index gained 0.74 per cent. Top gainers were TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. Top losers were Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 19,881.39 crore to Rs14,85,912.36 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs15,672.82 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,60,481.54 crore. The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 12,182.1 crore to Rs 6,89,917.13 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 7,178.03 crore to Rs 10,86,464.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 5,051.63 crore to Rs 5,67,626.01 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 4,525.14 crore to Rs 6,38,721.77 crore. The valuation of ITC increased by Rs 811.39 crore to Rs 5,14,451.76 crore.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: UAE announces reduced work hours for employees: Details

However, LIC’s mcap eroded by Rs 19,892.12 crore to Rs 6,54,763.76 crore. The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 9,048.17 crore to Rs 6,86,997.15 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 3,720.44 crore to Rs 20,16,750.44 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued companies, Reliance Industries continued to lead the pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.