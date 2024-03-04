MHA Transfers Bengaluru Blast Investigation to NIA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the investigation into the Bengaluru cafe blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to sources. The explosion, which occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield, East Bengaluru, on March 1, resulted in injuries to at least nine individuals. Karnataka’s Central Crime Branch had initially been leading the investigation, focusing on identifying a suspect seen wearing a cap, mask, and glasses in CCTV footage. This individual was observed purchasing rava idli before allegedly setting a timer and leaving the premises.

The blast, believed to have been triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), has not been claimed by any organization. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hinted at a potential link between this incident and the 2002 Mangaluru cooker explosion, citing similarities in the materials used. The latter incident involved an IED concealed in a pressure cooker, which detonated accidentally while being transported in an autorickshaw. Investigations revealed that the intended target was the Kadri Manjunatha Temple in the coastal city.