NCPCR urges IT Ministry to take action against Ullu App

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the IT ministry to take action against the Ullu app, which has been criticized for featuring explicit sexual content targeting school children. NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo emphasized the seriousness of the issue, requesting the ministry to investigate and address the matter in accordance with the law.

The NCPCR received a complaint from the activist group ‘Gems of Bollywood’ regarding the Ullu app’s availability on both Google Play Store and iOS platforms, alleging the dissemination of highly objectionable content to subscribers, including minors. Screenshots attached to the letter depict scenes depicting sexual intercourse among school children, raising concerns over the app’s accessibility and lack of age verification measures.

Kanoongo emphasized the necessity of implementing stringent measures such as Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for such apps to prevent minors from accessing explicit content. The NCPCR has sought detailed information regarding regulations governing such apps and requested a comprehensive report from the ministry within 10 days.