Over 650 roads closed in HP due to snow and rain

In Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, an avalanche struck a village early Sunday, leading to an obstruction in the Chenab river’s flow and prompting alerts in nearby areas, officials reported. The region experienced heavy snowfall and rainfall over the past two days, resulting in multiple avalanches and landslides that forced the closure of more than 650 roads, including five national highways. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from any of the avalanches so far.

The avalanche at the Dara waterfall near Jasrat village in Lahaul and Spiti caused the obstruction in the Chenab river’s flow. Residents of adjacent villages such as Jobrang, Rapi, Jasrath, Tarand, and Tharot have been cautioned to remain vigilant and contact the nearest police post in case of emergencies. Additionally, avalanches were reported in various locations across Lahaul and Spiti, disrupting normal life and causing damage to properties.

Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and restore traffic movement in the affected regions. However, heavy snowfall has disrupted electricity and communication in parts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba. Moreover, essential supplies like milk, bread, vegetables, and newspapers have been affected in upper Shimla areas. The meteorological department reported significant snowfall in various parts of the state, with Rohtang receiving the maximum snowfall in the last 24 hours. Despite the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions, authorities are working diligently to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy in the affected areas.