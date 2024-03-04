PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 62k crore in Telangana

During his two-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore in Telangana. The visit, starting Monday, will also include a key procedure at a nuclear power station in Tamil Nadu. The projects span across sectors like power, rail, road, and petroleum, and will significantly contribute to the infrastructural growth of the region.

In Telangana, PM Modi’s official events will take place in Adilabad and Sangareddy, where he will address public meetings. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the official programme in Adilabad. The PM’s visit holds significance as it marks a rare instance of a Telangana CM participating in an official programme with the Prime Minister. In addition to inaugurating various projects, PM Modi will also witness the core loading of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, near Chennai.

The visit underscores the government’s commitment to infrastructure development across states, with a focus on enhancing connectivity, boosting economic activities, and strengthening the power sector. The projects inaugurated and initiated by PM Modi aim to address key infrastructure needs and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the regions visited.