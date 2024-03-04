PM to ramp up campaign for LS elections from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a vigorous campaign trail across 12 states and Union Territories over the next 10 days, commencing from March 4. With the likely announcement of election dates for the 18th Lok Sabha looming, Modi plans to attend at least 29 programs, focusing on inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects aimed at propelling India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Beginning his journey in Telangana on March 4, the Prime Minister will kickstart a series of events, including the inauguration and foundation laying for projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore. Subsequently, Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu’s Kalpakkam and then return to Telangana on March 5 to unveil projects worth Rs 6,800 crore. The itinerary further includes a visit to Odisha on the same day to announce development projects valued at Rs 19,600 crore.

Continuing his hectic schedule, Modi is slated to inaugurate significant initiatives in Kolkata, West Bengal, and Bettiah, Bihar, on March 6. This includes unveiling projects totaling Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata and inaugurating the 109-km Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline in Bihar. With public meetings planned in various states and an agenda packed with engagements, the Prime Minister aims to reinforce his government’s commitment to development and address key issues ahead of the forthcoming elections.