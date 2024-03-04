PM to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bengal, Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to embark on a multi-state tour from March 4 to 6, covering Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar. During this period, he will unveil and lay the foundation stone for projects totaling more than Rs 110,600 crore. The diverse range of initiatives across various sectors aims to bring transformative changes and uplift countless lives.

The PM’s itinerary includes a series of inaugural ceremonies and foundation stone laying events. In Telangana and Tamil Nadu, he will kickstart projects worth Rs 56,000 crore and Rs 6,800 crore, respectively, focusing on sectors such as power, rail, road, and more. Subsequently, in Odisha and West Bengal, projects exceeding Rs 19,600 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated, covering domains like oil & gas, railways, roads, and atomic energy. In Bihar, Prime Minister Modi will initiate projects valued at around Rs 12,800 crore, spanning various developmental sectors.

In addition to inaugurating power, road, and rail projects, Prime Minister Modi’s tour encompasses significant milestones in nuclear power and urban mobility sectors. He will witness the core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Tamil Nadu and inaugurate Kolkata Metro extensions, Pune Metro stretch, Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension, among others. The comprehensive agenda reflects the government’s commitment to fostering holistic development across the nation.