Ramadan 2024: UAE announces reduced work hours for employees: Details

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE has UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. The authority reduced working hours for public sector employees.

All employees working in the ministries and federal agencies will be in duty from 9am to 2:30pm from Monday to Thursday during the Islamic holy month. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

The authority has confirmed that ministries and federal agencies may continue to implement flexible work regulations that they approve during working days in the holy month of Ramadan. This implementation should adhere to the principles contained therein and stay within the limits of the approved number of working hours per day.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 1,539 crore in Indian markets in February

Additionally, it is possible to grant flexibility to employees, permitting them to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan. However, this flexibility should not exceed 70% of the total number of employees of the entity by approved guidelines.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.