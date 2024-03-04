SC to Consider Plea for Allowing Protest Farmers’ Movement into Delhi on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Agnostos Theos, MD of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce, regarding the ongoing Kisan Andolan (Farmers’ Protest). The PIL seeks various directions from the Centre, including allowing protesting farmers to enter Delhi, addressing their reasonable demands, halting violence against them, and removing barricades on borders. The two-judge bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice K V Viswanathan, is set to hear the petition tomorrow, with the matter listed as item number 16 on the court’s causelist.

The PIL also requests the unblocking of social media accounts to safeguard freedom of speech and urges the Supreme Court to instruct authorities to register FIRs against government officials engaged in illegal acts against farmers. The plea emphasizes the importance of ensuring that farmers can exercise their right to peaceful assembly without hindrance and calls for measures to prevent any threats or violence against them.

Furthermore, Theos alleges that some farmers have been unlawfully arrested and detained by state governments, while the Centre has imposed restrictive measures such as blocking social media accounts and redirecting traffic. The ongoing protests span across state borders, notably in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with farmers advocating for legislation that guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.