Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed with marginal gains on Monday. The indices have extended their gains for four days in a row. BSE Sensex had opened higher at 73,903.09. It settled at 73,872.29, up by 66.14 points, or 0.09%. NSE Nifty had also opened higher at 22,403.50. It ended marginally up by 27.20 points, or 0.12%, at 22,405.60.

About 1,198 shares rose, 2,214declined, and 110 were unchanged. Top gainers were NTPC, HDFC Life, ONGC, BPCL, Power Grid Corp., Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank. Top losers were JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Infosys.

Across sectors, the Oil & Gas index emerged as the biggest winner, closing 1.87% up, while Media (down 1.85%), IT (down 0.77%), FMCG (0.45%), Metal (down 0.23%), and Auto (down 0.49%), lost the most. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index ended the day up 0.16%, while the BSE SmallCap index was down 0.78%.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 81.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 44.71 crore on March 2