Tork Motors cuts prices of Kratos R electric bikes

Mumbai: Pune-based electric motorcycle maker Tork Motors has decreased the price range of its Kratos R electric bikes. The brand has cut down the price by Rs 37,500.

Interested ones can purchase the vehicle with a new price tag of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest price includes the FAME-II subsidy, valid before March 31. The electric two-wheeler either can be purchased from the company’s authorized dealership or online via the official website.

Also Read: Honda Elevate SUV now available through CSD stores: Details

Kratos R electric bikes are equipped with a 4.0 kWh lithium-ion battery setup, powering ‘Axial Flux’ motor. The unit generates a max power of 12 BHP and 38 Nm of peak torque. The model is capable of offering a decent range of 180 km on a full top-up. It comes with a top speed of 105 km/h.

The bikes features a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, active throttle control, and USB charger port, proper LED headlight unit, disc brakes at both ends, telescopic fork, among others. It also features multiple riding modes including Eco, Eco+, City, Sports and Reverse.