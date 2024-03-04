Ukraine claims responsibility for the railway bridge blast in southwest Russia

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the detonation of a railway bridge in southwest Russia, alleging that the bridge was utilized by Moscow for transporting “military cargo.”

On Monday (March 4), Kyiv orchestrated the explosion of the bridge in Russia’s southwestern Samara region, marking the latest incident in a series of detonations targeting Russia’s railway network, which Ukraine contends is utilized by Moscow to mobilize troops and equipment for its invasion.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, “A railway bridge over the Chapaevka River in Russia’s Samara region was blown up. On 4 March 2024, at around 6:00 am (0200 GMT), the bridge was damaged by blowing up its support structures.” The intelligence further asserted that Russia had been transporting ammunition from a facility in the town of Chapayevsk via the railway line, resulting in the bridge’s destruction.

The statement from Ukraine’s military intelligence continued, stating, “Given the nature of the damage to the railway bridge, its use will not be possible for a long time.”

Previously, Russia’s railway operator had declared that “an intervention by non-authorized persons” had caused the explosion, though it emphasized that no injuries were reported. “Rail traffic is suspended for the moment at this section,” the operator stated. Additionally, Russia’s official TASS agency quoted a source in the rescue services, mentioning that “an explosive device damaged a pillar on a rail bridge” over the Chapaevka river.

In a separate development, a Russian drone strike targeted an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 individuals, including a four-month-old infant and a two-year-old child, as confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sunday was designated as a day of mourning in Odesa, with Ukrainian regional officials expressing profound grief over the tragic loss of life, not only for the Odesa region but for the entire nation of Ukraine.