WhatsApp bans more than 67 lakh accounts in India in January: Details

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social media messaging platform, has banned 6,728,000 accounts in India in the month of January. These accounts were banned in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

‘Between January 1-31, the company banned “6,728,000 accounts”. About 1,358,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,’ WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

The instant messaging platform has received record 14,828 complaint reports in January in the country. Out of these, WhatsApp took action on 10 reports. ‘Accounts Actioned’ refers to instances where remedial actions were taken based on user reports, involving either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

These accounts were banned to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India. According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.

As per existing regulations, WhatsApp receives grievances from users via emails sent to [email protected] and via mail sent to the India Grievance Officer via post.

WhatsApp had banned 6,934,000 problematic accounts in India in December 2023. 1,658,000 of these accounts were precautionary banned without any user reports. In November, WhatsApp had taken action against more than 71 lakh problematic accounts in India.