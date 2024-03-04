World Obesity Day 2024: Know health risks associated with obesity

World Obesity Day is an internationally recognized event. It is observed globally on the 4th of March since 2020. It is observed to counter and end the growing global obesity crisis by promoting applied solutions in a real-world scenario, thus increasing the awareness of overweight and the complications it begets.

The accumulation of excess and abnormal fat in the body which may harm your health in various ways is defined as being overweight or obese. The World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) defines an individual as being overweight when their Body Mass Index (B.M.I.) is over 25 and obese when it is over 30.

Know the adverse effect of obesity on your health

1. Obesity raises the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death worldwide. The chances of diabetes also increase with obesity and long-term complications of diabetes are also more prevalent in overweight or obese diabetics. These may include blindness, limb amputation and renal (kidney) failure.

2. The degeneration of joints occurs in an accelerated manner due to obesity.

Also Read; Simple strategies to help reduce your risk of stroke

3. Obesity is also a risk factor for many kinds of cancers. These include cancers of the uterus, kidney, pancreas, liver, oesophagus, and others.

4. Sleep apnoea is often seen in obese individuals. This is linked to an elevated risk of hypertension and cardiac events. Respiratory issues like asthma are more severe in obese patients.

5. Being overweight reduces the rate of healing of wounds and increases recovery periods after surgery.