World Obesity Day 2024: Know the connection between obesity and mental health

World Obesity Day is an internationally recognized event. It is observed globally on the 4th of March since 2020. It is observed to counter and end the growing global obesity crisis by promoting applied solutions in a real-world scenario, thus increasing the awareness of overweight and the complications it begets.

The accumulation of excess and abnormal fat in the body which may harm your health in various ways is defined as being overweight or obese. The World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) defines an individual as being overweight when their Body Mass Index (B.M.I.) is over 25 and obese when it is over 30.

Obesity has a significant impact on mental health. Several research studies has shed light on the connection between obesity and mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

People who struggle with obesity often face social stigma and discrimination. They may be subjected to negative stereotypes and judgments. This will lead to low self-esteem and body image issues. These societal pressures can contribute to the development of mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety.

Also Read; Simple home remedies to reduce bad cholesterol levels

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology, at Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of the Rang De Neela initiative, obesity can disrupt the body’s hormonal balance, affecting the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which play a crucial role in regulating mood. Imbalances in these neurotransmitters can lead to depressive symptoms and other mental health disorders.

For individuals dealing with obesity, it is essential to have a support system in place that includes mental health professionals. These professionals can provide therapy and counselling to help individuals.

Family and friends can play a significant role in creating a positive and supportive environment for individuals struggling with obesity and mental health. Encouraging open and non-judgmental communication, providing emotional support, and engaging in activities together can help individuals feel understood and validated.