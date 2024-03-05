AAP instructed by SC to vacate Rouse Avenue offices by June 15

The Supreme Court has instructed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue by June 15, as the land was allocated to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure. The court emphasized that the extended deadline was granted considering the imminent Lok Sabha elections. The bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and including Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, underscored the need to promptly utilize the land for the district judiciary’s expansion.

While directing the AAP to vacate the premises, the court permitted the party to seek land allotment from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) for its offices, urging the L&DO to expedite the processing of the application within four weeks. Characterizing the situation as encroachment, the court asserted that the AAP had no legal entitlement to remain on the land. It emphasized the importance of reclaiming the land for public use and urged the removal of all encroachments to facilitate the High Court’s possession for the benefit of citizens. Additionally, the court instructed the Delhi government’s Chief Secretary, PWD Secretary, and Finance Secretary to meet with the High Court’s Registrar General to address any outstanding issues before the next hearing.