Ambala-Chandigarh Highway reopens after 22-day closure

After 22 days of closure due to ongoing farmers’ protests, the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway was finally reopened on Tuesday by the Haryana government. Barricades on the National Highway between Ambala and Chandigarh were removed, allowing traffic to resume. However, despite the reopening, farmers continued their demonstrations in the area.

Despite the highway reopening, protesting farmers are preparing for a march towards Delhi on March 6. Additionally, several farmers’ unions have called for a railway track blockade on March 10, from 12 pm to 4 pm. For the past 21 days, hundreds of farmers have been camped at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border as part of their “Dilli Chalo” march initiated on February 13, facing resistance at the borders and preventing their entry into the national capital. They have presented a list of ten demands, including legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP) across all crops, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s formula, full debt waivers for farmers, and compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives during previous agitations in 2020-21, among other issues.