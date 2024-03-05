Apple fined $2 billion for breaching competition laws

Apple Inc has been fined $2 billion by the European Union for allegedly using its App Store to violate competition laws, as reported by media sources. The fine stems from Apple’s alleged prevention of music streaming services like Spotify from informing users about alternative payment options outside of Apple’s App Store.

The European Union’s action against Apple was initiated following a complaint lodged by Spotify in 2019, specifically addressing this restriction and Apple’s imposition of a 30 per cent fee on transactions conducted through the App Store. The EU competition watchdog concluded that Apple’s actions constituted unfair trading practices, prompting the hefty fine.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager is set to ensure Apple’s compliance with the new EU tech regulations outlined in the Digital Markets Act, Reuters reported. This move underscores the EU’s commitment to enforcing fair competition practices within the digital marketplace.