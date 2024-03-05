Apple launches 2 new models of MacBook Air in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Apple launched 2 new models of MacBook Air in India. The new 13-inch and 15-inch models now come equipped with Apple’s 3nm M3 chipset.

The new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with the M3 chipset is priced at Rs. 1,14,900 for the vanilla 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will cost Rs. 1,34,900 and the 16GB RAM with 512GB inbuilt storage can be purchased for Rs. 1,54,900.

The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option of 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at Rs. 1,34,900. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant can be bought for Rs. 1,54,900, and the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is available for Rs. 1,74,900. Both models are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colours.

The new M3-powered MacBook Air models are available to preorder in 28 countries, including India. They will go on sale on March 8 via Apple Store and Apple Authorised Resellers.

Both the new MacBook Air models are powered by the M3 SoC. The laptops also come with a new 16-core Neural Engine. It also features an AV1 decode engine for higher-quality video streaming.

New features on the MacBook Air 2024 models include the support for up to two external displays when the lid is closed, WiFi 6E support, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

It comes with Liquid Retina panel with a (2,560 x 1, 664 pixels) resolution. It also has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The laptops are paired with up to 16GB of RAM and it is configurable up to 24GB of RAM. It also gets up to 512GB of SSD inbuilt storage which is configurable up to 2TB. The new MacBook Air models also get a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt/ USB 4 ports for multiple use cases.