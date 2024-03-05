Balkan nation of Albania unveils refurbished airbase to be used by the NATO alliance

On Monday (Mar 4), Albania, situated in the Balkan region, revealed a renovated airbase designated for utilization by the NATO alliance, a decision likely to provoke Moscow.

The airbase is situated in a city in Albania formerly named after Joseph Stalin, the Soviet dictator. This base was previously home to numerous Soviet- and Chinese-manufactured aircraft, which remained exposed to the elements for years, resulting in corrosion.

The unveiling of the new NATO airbase in ‘Stalin city’ not only signifies Albania’s pivot towards the Western sphere but also underscores NATO’s expanding presence in southeastern Europe, particularly amidst escalating tensions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the inauguration ceremony, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama emphasized that the significance of the airbase “extends beyond Albania’s borders.” As part of the ceremony, Italian Eurofighters, alongside US F-16s and F-35s, conducted a flyover before landing on the newly constructed runway. The event was attended by NATO representatives and diplomats.

The transformation of the city of Kucova into a NATO-supported facility has been underway for over two years. Lieutenant General Juan Pablo Sanchez de Lara, a NATO representative, remarked, “The inauguration of Kucova air base demonstrates that the Alliance – with a 360-degree approach – is heavily engaged in this relevant region.”