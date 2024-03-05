Bomb threat to govt via email

Karnataka authorities are on heightened alert following a series of bomb threats directed at state government officials and public areas. The threats, transmitted via email, have prompted a swift response from law enforcement agencies, who are now conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the perpetrators. Notably, the threats specifically targeted prominent figures such as the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister.

The menacing emails, allegedly sent by an individual identifying as Shahid Khan, outlined potential bomb blasts set to occur in Matamata at 2:48 pm on Saturday. Further threats extended to various public spaces, including buses, trains, temples, hotels, and even festival venues like Ambari Utsav. Authorities swiftly responded by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the cyber crime station and initiating an immediate investigation. The alarming specificity of the threats, including details mentioned in the FIR itself, has raised concerns about the origin of the information. Additional urgency was added when the Bangalore Police Commissioner received a separate threat, prompting intensified security measures and a dedicated team from the Bangalore Cyber Crime Police to unravel the mystery.