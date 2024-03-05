BSP leader shot dead in MP

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who ran unsuccessfully in the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh was fatally shot in Chhatarpur city, as confirmed by local police. Mahendra Gupta was targeted near a wedding venue on Sagar Road late Monday night, sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi. The perpetrator fled the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving Gupta dead on the spot.

Residing in Ishanagar town, Gupta contested the 2023 assembly elections from the Bijawar constituency on the BSP ticket, finishing third with 10,400 votes. Gupta’s private security guard, Abdul Mansoori, reported that the attack was carried out by an unidentified individual riding a motorcycle. Mansoori attempted to retaliate but was unable to prevent the assailant from escaping. He claimed to have recognized the attacker and was willing to provide identification details. Gupta was in Chhatarpur to attend a wedding ceremony at the time of the incident.