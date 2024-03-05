Bus service connecting Abu Dhabi city to BAPS Hindu temple launched: Details

Abu Dhabi: A new bus service connecting Abu Dhabi City with the newly opened BAPS Hindu mandir was launched. The bus service will start from Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal and ply on the Sultan bin Zayed the First Street, popular as Muroor Street, through Hamdan bin Mohammed Street, to Al Bahyah, Al Shahama, and the BAPS Mandir as the last stop.

It will be about 90-minute journey from the city to the temple. The service will operate to the temple in addition to the existing stops served by 201 in the suburban areas.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Emirate in UAE announces official working hours for public sector employees

The service during the weekend will see the existing bus number 201 (Al Bahyah Souq) replaced with 203 (BAPS Temple).

BAPS Hindu Mandir is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East. The temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 in Abu Dhabi. The temple is managed by BAPS. Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha is a volunteer-driven global Hindu organisation promoting spirituality, cultural values, and social service. About 10,000 people can be at the BAPS Hindu Mandir. The temple is open to visitors from 9 am to 8 pm. There is no entry fee for visiting the temple. Visitors must register on the official website or through the Festival of Harmony app to visit the temple. The temple is in Abu Mureikha’s Al Taf Road (E16), off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.