Centre establishes benchmarks for Ayush healthcare services

Centre introduces first-ever uniform standards for Ayush healthcare services to ensure quality care across the country. The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) for Ayush hospitals, unveiled recently, emphasize infrastructure development, availability of essential equipment, and skilled professionals.

These standards encompass provisions for essential medicines in Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Unani, and Siddha, along with guidelines for establishing a robust quality assurance system. With approximately 3,844 Ayush hospitals, 60,943 beds, 36,848 dispensaries, and 7.56 lakh registered practitioners, the standards aim to elevate the quality of healthcare services.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the government’s integrative approach, blending practices from Ayurveda and Allopathy. He emphasized the significance of adopting uniform standards to enhance healthcare delivery and ensure that states and Union Territories (UTs) can develop Ayush services with quality infrastructure. Additionally, the ministry is upgrading 12,500 Ayush dispensaries/Sub-Health Centres to Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) and establishing AYUSH-Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Advanced Centres for integrated health research in AIIMS facilities across the country.