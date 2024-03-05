Commodity Market: Gold price touches all-time high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched all-time high in Kerala. Gold price appreciated sharply today. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 47,560, up by Rs 560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5945, up by Rs 70.

In other major markets, price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6519.4 per gram, showing an increase of Rs.870. The price of 22 carat gold was at Rs.5971.8 per gram, up by Rs.797. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -0.87%, while over the last month it has been -1.32%.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were trading at Rs.64853 per 10 gram, down by 0.089%. Gold futures touched a new lifetime high of Rs 64,575 per 10 gram on Monday. Silver futures were trading at Rs.74479.0 per kg, down by 0.258%

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,112.39 per ounce. On Monday, yellow metal reached at $2119.69, its highest since December 4. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,120.50. Price of spot platinum fell 0.7% to $890.90 per ounce, and palladium dropped nearly 1% to $951.12, while silver fell 0.9% to $23.68. London’s gold price benchmark hit an all-time high of $2,098.05 per troy ounce.