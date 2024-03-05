Donald Trump sparks controversy comparing migrants to the character ‘Hannibal Lecter’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, renowned for his anti-immigration stance, has once again ignited controversy. On Monday (March 4), the former US president drew parallels between migrants and the character Hannibal Lecter from the film “The Silence of the Lambs,” alleging that many of them originate from “insane asylums.”

During a lengthy interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump characterized migrants as “rough people,” often originating from jails, prisons, or mental institutions. He equated such institutions to the setting of “Silence of the Lambs,” a reference to the deranged cannibal and serial killer, Hannibal Lecter.

Asserting his stance against their entry into the country, Trump emphasized, “We don’t want them in this country,” reaffirming his aspirations for the 2024 presidential race.

Reported by NBC News, Trump further dehumanized migrants by ridiculing their languages, likening them to alien dialects from planet Mars. He mockingly questioned the existence of language teachers for these obscure dialects, suggesting their incomprehensibility.

Additionally, Trump falsely attributed the decline of sports and recreational activities in cities like New York to the presence of migrants, claiming that children were being ousted from parks and Little League sports were dwindling.

Seizing upon this misinformation, the Biden campaign promptly shared a clip of Trump’s remarks, prompting ridicule from online users. Critics mocked Trump’s assertions, highlighting their incredulity and questioning the factual basis of his claims.

These comments come amidst heightened activity in the US Presidential Election race, with Super Tuesday—an influential phase of primaries—approaching. On Tuesday (March 5), voters from multiple states will participate in primaries crucial for determining the presidential nominees of both the Republican and Democrat parties. Donald Trump leads the GOP while Joe Biden heads the Democrats in this contest.