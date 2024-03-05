Indian Railways to operate 2 new Vande Bharat Express trains: Routes, Time Table and other details

Patna: Indian Railways has decided to operate 2 new Vande Bharat Express trains. These trains will be launched from Patna, Bihar. One will connect Patna with Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh via Ayodhya. The other train run on the Patna- Siligudi route.

The time table for the Patna to Siligudi Vande Bharat Train has been finalised but the time table for the Vande Bharat Train from Patna to Lucknow is yet to be decided. The starting date of both the trains has not been announced yet but both these Vande Bharat Express Trains are expected to be flagged-ff from next week

Patna-Siligudi Vande Bharat Express : Route, Time Table:

The Patna-Siligudi Vande Bharat Train will cover the distance of 471 kms in 7 hours. It will start from Siligudi at 6:00 AM, will reach Kishanganj at 7:00 AM, Katihar at 8:30 AM and Patna at 1:00 PM. On its journey back to Siligudi, it will start from Patna Junction at 3:00 PM, reach Katihar at 7:30 PM, Kishanganj at 20:49 PM and New Jalpaigudi at 10:00 PM. The maintenance of this train will happen at the New Jalpaigudi Station and the train will not travel on Tuesdays.

Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: Route, Time Table:

The timings and time table for the Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Train is yet to be decided. The route for this Vande Bharat Express is Patna, Aara, Buxar, DDU, Ayodhya and then Lucknow; the train is expected to depart at around 6:00 AM and reach Lucknow at about 10:30 PM.