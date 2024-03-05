International Women’s Day 2024: Best inspiring women-centric movies

Mumbai: International Women’s Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8. The day is celebrated to mark women’s achievements, struggles, and their right to gender equality.

Here are some inspiring films to watch:

Babli Bouncer (2023): This comedy-drama tells the story of Babli, a small-town girl who becomes a successful bouncer in Delhi.

Sukhee (2023): Sukhee narrates the challenges faced by homemakers. This film starring Shilpa Shetty sheds light on the invisible labour and sacrifices women make.

The Woman King (2022): This historical epic introduces viewers to the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the Dahomey Kingdom in the 18th century.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake strikes Southern Iran

Little Women (2019): This coming-of-age story is based on the d novel by Louisa May Alcott. The film follows the lives of the March sisters during the American Civil War.

Hidden Figures (2016): This biographical drama celebrates the contributions of three brilliant African American women, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who played pivotal roles in NASA’s early space missions.

Moana (2016): This Disney animated film features Moana, a brave Polynesian princess who sets sail to save her people.

Erin Brockovich (2000): Based on a true story, this film showcases the power of perseverance and resilience.

Ghare Baire (1984): The film directed by legendary Satyajit Ray tells the story of a woman whose husband is a highly educated zamindar. He challenges the norms and makes her provide education. After that, she has new thoughts about politics and revolution which leads her to take part in these movements.