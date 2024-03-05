International Women’s Day 2024: Know history, date and significance

Mumbai: International Women’s Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8. The day is celebrated to mark women’s achievements, struggles, and their right to gender equality.

The inaugural Women’s Day, also known as National Women’s Day, occurred in 1909. Around 15,000 women marched through New York City on February 28, 1909, demanding shorter working hours, higher pay, and voting rights.

Clara Zetkin, the head of the women’s office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany put forward the idea for an international women’s day. She proposed this idea at the second International Conference of Working Women, which took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, around the same time in 1910. The day was first celebrated on March 19, 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. March 8 was designated as International Women’s Day by the United Nations in 1975.

International Women’s Day is observed to combat gender biases and to raise awareness of women’s problems including gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It is also observed to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women.

The theme for this year’s Women’s Day, according to the United Nations is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ targeting economic disempowerment. However, the campaign theme for the same year is ‘Inspire Inclusion.’