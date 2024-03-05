International Women’s Day 2024: Know top 10 female health issues

Medical experts has shared a few health concerns centric to women. Here are the top female health concerns, broadly categorised into psychological and physiological issues:

Psychological Concerns:

Women face a plethora of psychological challenges, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, mood swings, perinatal depression, low self-esteem, and feelings of loneliness due to modernisation.

Physiological Issues:

1. Cervical Cancer: Among physiological concerns, cervical cancer tops the list. Regular screening and vaccination can significantly reduce its incidence.

2. Breast Cancer: Early detection through self-examination and mammograms is crucial for effective treatment.

3. Heart Diseases: Women are at risk of various heart-associated diseases, necessitating lifestyle modifications and regular health check-ups.

4. Osteoporosis: The risk of osteoporosis increases with age, emphasising the importance of calcium-rich diets and weight-bearing exercises.

5. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs): Safe sexual practices and regular testing are essential to prevent STDs and their complications.

6. Autoimmune Disorders: Conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis are more common in women, requiring specialised care.

7. Obesity: Obesity predisposes women to various health issues, including diabetes, heart diseases, and certain cancers.

8. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS affects hormonal balance and can lead to infertility and other complications if left untreated.

9. Diabetes Mellitus: Women with diabetes face unique challenges, including pregnancy-related risks and complications.

10. Stroke: Women have specific risk factors for stroke, such as hormonal changes and pregnancy-related conditions.