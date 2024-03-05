Israeli anti-tank missile strike: Kerala man killed, two Indians injured

One Indian citizen lost his life while two others sustained injuries in an anti-tank missile strike in Margaliot, a community near Israel’s northern border. The deceased, identified as Patnibin Maxwell from Kerala, was among the victims. The missile, reportedly fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon, struck an orchard near the border area. The injured individuals, also from Kerala, were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

According to reports, the missile attack occurred around 11 am on Monday, hitting a plantation in Margaliot. Maxwell’s remains were identified at Ziv Hospital. Among the injured, Bush Joseph George underwent surgery at Beilinson Hospital, while Paul Melvin received treatment for minor injuries at Ziv Hospital. Seven foreign workers were also injured in the incident and were transported to various hospitals for medical care.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, with Hezbollah launching rockets and missiles into northern Israel in support of Hamas. In response to the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The skirmishes have resulted in casualties on both sides, with civilians and IDF soldiers affected by the violence.