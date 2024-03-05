ISRO satellite aids in monitoring air quality

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) validated field case studies, revealing a significant rise in Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD) values since October 13, 2023, especially over the Indo-Gangetic Plain. Notably, Delhi consistently registered high AOD values, particularly during and after Diwali, indicating the impact of pollution.

By mid-December, there was a slight improvement in air quality, but AOD levels surged again in mid-January 2024. These findings were made possible through ISRO’s new product, which utilizes the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM-3) to monitor aerosol percentage and air quality dynamics over the Indian subcontinent.

The OCM-3 AOD product leverages the 1 km spatial resolution of the OCM-3 onboard EOS-6 satellite, launched in November 2022. This technological advancement allows for detailed monitoring of aerosols globally, aiding in understanding aerosol patterns from various sources like South Asian fires and Canadian wildfires, thereby providing crucial insights into air quality dynamics.