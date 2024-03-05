JP Nadda Steps Down as Rajya Sabha MP

BJP’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh following his recent election to the upper house from Gujarat. The resignation has been accepted by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Nadda’s decision to step down from his Rajya Sabha seat has taken many by surprise, considering the significance of his tenure in the upper house in relation to his leadership of the BJP. During his time as BJP National President, Nadda has faced and managed various challenges, including overseeing the party’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, handling internal party dynamics, and leading election campaigns across different states. His resignation marks a significant shift in his political responsibilities, raising questions about the future direction of both the BJP and Nadda’s role within the party’s leadership structure.