Kerala govt grants Rs 10 Lakh aid to family of elephant attack victim

Kerala government extends a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of an elderly woman who fell victim to a wild elephant attack in Idukki district. The tragic incident occurred while the woman, identified as Indira Ramakrishnan, was at a rubber plantation near the forest area, where she had gone to serve breakfast to her husband.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited the victim’s family at the Taluk Hospital in Kothamangalam, offering immediate financial assistance and condolences. Rajeev emphasized the government’s commitment to preventing such incidents in the future, highlighting plans to enhance safety measures in the Neriamangalam forest range, where the attack transpired. Additionally, Rajeev announced the deployment of a special Rapid Response Team and proposed discussions with the forest department, including the installation of CCTV cameras at the site. Moreover, he mentioned convening a special all-party meeting in Idukki to address wildlife-related concerns.