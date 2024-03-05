Know what happens when you stop having sex

Active sex life can make you happier and healthier. Regular sex can result in certain health benefits, including improved immune system function, reduced blood pressure, lower stress levels, and less risk of cardiovascular events. Not having sex for longtime and stop having sex has several side effects.

As per studies, people who do not have sex for a long time had witnessed some problems. In males, prostate health can benefit from frequent ejaculation. A 2016 study found that men who ejaculated at least 21 times per month had a lower risk of prostate cancer compared with those who ejaculated 4–7 times per month.

Research says people who have sex once a month or less get heart disease more often than those who have it twice a week or so. Sex typically burns about 5 calories a minute. That’s about equal to a brisk walk. Having regular sex gives your body a hormonal as well as an aerobic boost. Sexual activity is considered to be a good form of cardio exercise and is linked with improved cardiovascular health. So,when you stop having sex, will affect your cardiovascular health.

Sexual activity increases the release of endorphins and oxytocin in the body. These hormones help in reducing stress. Not having sex may reduce endorphin and oxytocin release in the body, which will increase the stress levels. You may also experience irritability and have problems sleeping.

Also Read: Know how to stay safe on dating apps

Sex increases immunity. Studies have shown that those who have sex may have increased levels of immunoglobulin A in their bodies. When you stop having sex, the IgA concentration in your body may reduce.

Regular sex seems be linked to improved memory. So not having sex for a long will affect memory.

Men who ejaculated less than seven times a month were more likely to get prostate cancer compared to those who did it at least 21 times a month.

Some research says men who have sex less than once a week are twice as likely to have erectile dysfunction (ED) as those who have it weekly. Sex seems to help keep your blood pressure down.