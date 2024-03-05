Know why men like porn

Most men like to watch porn. The simple reason for this is that watching porn gives an arousal. Men watch porn because they like sex and watching attractive women have sex is a turn on. Porn-induced arousal has been linked to many parts of the brain.

As per experts, men’s attraction to pornography is due to a complex combination of biological, psychological and sociological processes.

Men are wired to be visually stimulated. When they encounter an erotic image, they automatically look. This launches a series of chemical reactions in the brain and body that lead to great emotional and physical pleasure and excitement.

With pornography, men can enjoy the thrill of sex without the responsibility of a relationship.

Follow these guidelines to make it a positive part of your relationship:

Ladies’ choice: Couples who want to try viewing porn together face a huge variety of choices. Men are easy to please, so it’s best to find out what their partner likes.

Safety first: Unsafe sex is common in porn. It shouldn’t be in your bedroom.

Time and money: If you’re spending too much of either on porn, it often reflects a larger problem, like marital difficulties or a job loss.